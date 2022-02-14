BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County took on West Carter Friday night and won, 62-57, to roll on a five-game win streak.

The Lions now sit at 18-5.

In Friday’s game, Boyd went into halftime down one point, the score 27-26.

The Lions came out strong in the second half, leading 52-50 with just over four minutes to play.

It was back and forth in the final minutes; West Carter tied it up at 56 with one minute left.

But Boyd County stayed strong until the buzzer, winning 62-57, collecting five in a row.