Boyd County scores 49 to take down South Point in season opener

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – It was 10-7, South Point winning; then Boyd County scored 42 unanswered points to take down the Pointers in their season opener.

There wasn’t much action in the first quarter, except for a field goal scored by South Point.

The Pointers scored the first touchdown of the game after running back Blaine Freeman took off down the sideline and broke the plane to push their lead to 10-0.

But that would be the last points by the Pointers.

Boyd County scored off of a QB keep by Kota Thompson to make it 10-7, and they just kept it rolling from there.

The final 49-10; watch highlights above!