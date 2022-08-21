SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Boyd County Lions traveled to South Point, Ohio to kickoff their 2022 football season.

These two teams faced each other in their season openers last year, in Boyd County.

The Lions won it 41-17.

In this year’s matchup, Boyd came out strong, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The second score was some brother-to-brother action, a pass by Rhett Holbrook to his brother Trey.

Check out highlights above!

Then the Pointers got it rolling in the second quarter; they scored 19 points in 9.5 minutes.

Boyd got the break they needed at halftime, came out and scored 29 points to win it 43-28.

Up next: Boyd travels to Ashland to face the Tomcats, South Point hosts Alexander.