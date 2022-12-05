CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia high school boys basketball season is tipping off this week.

Monday, the AP preseason poll came out.

Below are the full list of rankings for every class:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10)100
2. Parkersburg South78
3. George Washington68
4. Jefferson56
5. South Charleston40
6. Greenbrier East38
7. Cabell Midland29
8. Huntington24
9. Hedgesville22
10. Princeton18

Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (8)98
2. Fairmont Senior (2)91
3. Logan75
4. Elkins70
5. Scott63
6. Herbert Hoover38
7. Grafton28
8. North Marion19
9. Robert C. Byrd17
10. East Fairmont16

Others receiving votes: Winfield 10, Berkeley Springs 9, Ripley 7, Hampshire 5, Keyser 3, Nitro 1.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (7)96
2. Ravenswood (1)77
3. Williamstown70
4. Wheeling Central (2)54
5. South Harrison53
6. Chapmanville48
7. St. Marys37
8. Poca36
9. Charleston Catholic34
10. Wyoming East12

Class A

1. James Monroe (10)100
2. Tucker County86
3. Pendleton County57
4. St. Joseph52
5. Greenbrier West51
6. Man50
7. Cameron41
8. Tyler Consolidated23
9. Tug Valley18
10. Webster County17

Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Wahama 9, Tolsia 9, Greater Beckley Christian 9, Clay-Battelle 8, Tygarts Valley 5, East Hardy 1.