CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now a month into the 2023-24 high school boys basketball season, and new AP rankings dropped.

Below is the full list for every class.

Class AAAA

1. Spring Mills (6) 8-0 94 2. Morgantown (3) 7-1 92 3. Jefferson (1) 10-1 71 4. George Washington 5-3 50 5. Wheeling Park 7-2 48 6. Hedgesville 7-1 39 7. Huntington 4-3 31 8. Martinsburg 4-2 28 9. Bridgeport 5-1 24 10. Musselman 7-1 21

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 15, Parkersburg South 13, South Charleston 7, Spring Valley 7, Woodrow Wilson 4, Washington 3, Capital 3.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10) 8-0 100 2. Shady Spring 6-1 89 3. Nitro 6-0 81 4. East Fairmont 4-3 56 5. Herbert Hoover 5-3 53 6. Logan 4-4 48 7. Sissonville 5-3 25 8. Midland Trail 6-1 24 9. Lewis County 6-5 19 10. North Marion 3-3 18

Others receiving votes: Ripley 14, Liberty Harrison 10, Scott 6, Grafton 5, Lincoln 1, Weir 1.

Class AA

1. Charleston Catholic (8) 10-0 97 2. Williamstown (2) 7-0 89 3. Wheeling Central 10-1 81 4. Ravenswood 7-2 60 5. Bluefield 2-2 57 6. Chapmanville 4-5 40 (tie) Poca 7-2 40 8. Petersburg 7-1 30 9. Wyoming East 5-3 25 10. Trinity 6-3 23

Others receiving votes: Westside 3, Buffalo 3, St. Marys 1, Mingo Central 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (3) 6-2 86 2. James Monroe (2) 5-2 79 3. Tug Valley (2) 5-0 78 4. East Hardy (1) 5-1 75 5. Webster County 6-1 53 6. Clay-Battelle (1) 7-3 50 7. Wahama (1) 9-1 45 8. Greater Beckley Christian 4-1 42 9. Cameron 5-1 24 10. Madonna 5-3 8

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 4, Greenbrier West 3, Calhoun 3.