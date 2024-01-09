CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now a month into the 2023-24 high school boys basketball season, and new AP rankings dropped.
Below is the full list for every class.
Class AAAA
|1. Spring Mills (6)
|8-0
|94
|2. Morgantown (3)
|7-1
|92
|3. Jefferson (1)
|10-1
|71
|4. George Washington
|5-3
|50
|5. Wheeling Park
|7-2
|48
|6. Hedgesville
|7-1
|39
|7. Huntington
|4-3
|31
|8. Martinsburg
|4-2
|28
|9. Bridgeport
|5-1
|24
|10. Musselman
|7-1
|21
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 15, Parkersburg South 13, South Charleston 7, Spring Valley 7, Woodrow Wilson 4, Washington 3, Capital 3.
Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (10)
|8-0
|100
|2. Shady Spring
|6-1
|89
|3. Nitro
|6-0
|81
|4. East Fairmont
|4-3
|56
|5. Herbert Hoover
|5-3
|53
|6. Logan
|4-4
|48
|7. Sissonville
|5-3
|25
|8. Midland Trail
|6-1
|24
|9. Lewis County
|6-5
|19
|10. North Marion
|3-3
|18
Others receiving votes: Ripley 14, Liberty Harrison 10, Scott 6, Grafton 5, Lincoln 1, Weir 1.
Class AA
|1. Charleston Catholic (8)
|10-0
|97
|2. Williamstown (2)
|7-0
|89
|3. Wheeling Central
|10-1
|81
|4. Ravenswood
|7-2
|60
|5. Bluefield
|2-2
|57
|6. Chapmanville
|4-5
|40
|(tie) Poca
|7-2
|40
|8. Petersburg
|7-1
|30
|9. Wyoming East
|5-3
|25
|10. Trinity
|6-3
|23
Others receiving votes: Westside 3, Buffalo 3, St. Marys 1, Mingo Central 1.
Class A
|1. Tucker County (3)
|6-2
|86
|2. James Monroe (2)
|5-2
|79
|3. Tug Valley (2)
|5-0
|78
|4. East Hardy (1)
|5-1
|75
|5. Webster County
|6-1
|53
|6. Clay-Battelle (1)
|7-3
|50
|7. Wahama (1)
|9-1
|45
|8. Greater Beckley Christian
|4-1
|42
|9. Cameron
|5-1
|24
|10. Madonna
|5-3
|8
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 4, Greenbrier West 3, Calhoun 3.