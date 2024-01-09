CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now a month into the 2023-24 high school boys basketball season, and new AP rankings dropped.

Below is the full list for every class.

Class AAAA

1. Spring Mills (6)8-094
2. Morgantown (3)7-192
3. Jefferson (1)10-171
4. George Washington5-350
5. Wheeling Park7-248
6. Hedgesville7-139
7. Huntington4-331
8. Martinsburg4-228
9. Bridgeport5-124
10. Musselman7-121

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 15, Parkersburg South 13, South Charleston 7, Spring Valley 7, Woodrow Wilson 4, Washington 3, Capital 3.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10)8-0100
2. Shady Spring6-189
3. Nitro6-081
4. East Fairmont4-356
5. Herbert Hoover5-353
6. Logan4-448
7. Sissonville5-325
8. Midland Trail6-124
9. Lewis County6-519
10. North Marion3-318

Others receiving votes: Ripley 14, Liberty Harrison 10, Scott 6, Grafton 5, Lincoln 1, Weir 1.

Class AA

1. Charleston Catholic (8)10-097
2. Williamstown (2)7-089
3. Wheeling Central10-181
4. Ravenswood7-260
5. Bluefield2-257
6. Chapmanville4-540
(tie) Poca7-240
8. Petersburg7-130
9. Wyoming East5-325
10. Trinity6-323

Others receiving votes: Westside 3, Buffalo 3, St. Marys 1, Mingo Central 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (3)6-286
2. James Monroe (2)5-279
3. Tug Valley (2)5-078
4. East Hardy (1)5-175
5. Webster County6-153
6. Clay-Battelle (1)7-350
7. Wahama (1)9-145
8. Greater Beckley Christian4-142
9. Cameron5-124
10. Madonna5-38

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 4, Greenbrier West 3, Calhoun 3.