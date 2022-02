CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia boys playoff basketball starts next week; and the sectional schedule dropped Tuesday.

All games will be played at 7pm; you can find a complete list below:

Class AAAA

Region 1, Section 1

No. 4 Brooke at No. 1 Morgantown – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 John Marshall at No. 2 Wheeling Park – Tuesday 3/1

Region 1, Section 2

No. 4 Preston at No. 1 University – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Bridgeport t No. 2 Buckhannon-Upshur – Tuesday 3/1

Region 2, Section 1

No. 3 Spring Mills at No. 2 Martinsburg – Tuesday 3/1

Game winner vs. No. 1 Hedgesville – Thursday 3/3

Region 2, Section 2

No. 3 Washington at No. 2 Mussleman – Tuesday 3/1

Game winner vs. No. 1 Jefferson – Thursday 3/3

Region 3, Section 1

No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 George Washington – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 South Charleston at No. 2 Capital – Tuesday 3/1

Region 3, Section 2

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson – Tuesday 3/1

Region 4, Section 1 (all games at Huntington High)

No. 3 Spring Valley vs. No. 2 Cabell Midland – Tuesday 3/1

Game winner vs. No. 1 Huntington – Thursday 3/3

Region 4, Section 2

No. 4 Hurricane at No. 1 Parkersburg South – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Parkersburg at No. 2 St. Albans – Wednesday 3/2

Class AAA

Region 1, Section 1

No. 4 Oak Glen at No. 1 Wheeling Central Catholic – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Weir at No. 2 North Marion – Wednesday 3/2

Region 1, Section 2

No. 4 Trinity at No. 1 Berkeley Springs – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Keyser at No. 2 Hampshire – Wednesday 3/2

Region 1, Section 1

No. 5 Philip Barbour at No. 4 East Fairmont – Saturday 2/26

Game winner at No. 1 Fairmont Senior – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 Grafton – Wednesday 3/2

Region 1, Section 2

No. 5 Liberty Harrison at No. 4 Lewis County – Saturday 2/26

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Elkins – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Lincoln at No. 2 Robert C. Byrd – Wednesday 3/2

Region 3, Section 1

No. 4 Pikeview at No. 1 Shady Spring – Monday 2/28

No. 3 Independence at No. 2 Westside – Monday 2/28

Region 3, Section 2

No. 4 Midland Trail at No. 1 Herbert Hoover – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Sissonville at No. 2 Nicholas County – Wednesday 3/2

Region 4, Section 1

No. 4 Point Pleasant at No. 1 Winfield – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Nitro at No. 2 Ripley – Wednesday 3/2

Region 4, Section 2

No. 4 Lincoln County at No. 1 Logan – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Wayne at No. 2 Scott – Wednesday 3/2

Class AA

Region 1, Section 1

No. 3 Magnolia at No. 2 Ritchie County – Tuesday 3/1

Game winner vs. No. 1 St. Marys – Friday, 3/4

Region 1, Section 2

No. 3 Parkersburg Catholic at No. 2 Wirt County – Tuesday 3/1

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Williamstown – Friday 3/4

Region 2, Section 1

No. 3 Petersburg at No. 2 Frankfort – Tuesday 3/1

Game winner at No. 1 Moorefield – Friday 3/4

Region 2, Section 2

No. 3 Braxton County at No. 2 Clay County – Tuesday 3/1

Game 1 winner at No. 1 South Harrison – Friday 3/4

Region 3, Section 1

No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Wyoming East – Saturday 2/26

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Bluefield – Wednesday 3/2

Region 3, Section 2

No. 3 Liberty Raleigh at No. 2 Mingo Central – Wednesday 3/2

Game winner at No. 1 Chapmanville – Friday 3/4

Region 4, Section 1

No. 2 Buffalo at No. 1 Poca – Friday 3/4

Region 4, Section 2

No. 3 Roane County at No. 2 Charleston Catholic – Tuesday 3/1

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Ravenswood – Friday 3/4

Class A

Region 1, Section 1

No. 5 Hundred at No. 4 Paden City – Saturday 2/26

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Cameron – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Valley Wetzel at No. 2 Madonna – Tuesday 3/1

Region 1, Section 2

No. 4 Wood County Christian at No. 1 Tyler Consolidated – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Doddridge County at No. 2 Clay-Battelle – Tuesday 3/1

Region 2, Section 1

No. 4 Paw Paw at No. 1 Tucker County – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Union at No. 2 East Hardy – Tuesday 3/1

Region 2, Section 2

No. 4 Pocahontas County at No. 1 Pendleton County – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Harman at No. 2 Tygarts Valley – Tuesday 3/1

Region 3, Section 1

No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 River View – Monday 2/28

Game 1 winner at No. 1 James Monroe – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian at No. 2 Mount View – Tuesday 3/1

Championship at Bluefield State College – Thursday 3/3

Region 3, Section 2

No. 4 Meadow Bridge vs. No. 1 Webster County – Tuesday 3/1

No. 3 Richwood vs. No. 2 Greenbrier West – Tuesday 3/1

Region 4, Section 1

No. 5 Van vs. No. 4 Tolsia, 7 p.m. – Wednesday 3/2

No. 3 Sherman vs. No. 2 Tug Valley, 6 p.m. – Thursday 3/3

Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Man, 8 p.m. – Thursday 3/3

Region 4, Section 2

No. 5 Hannan at No. 4 Calhoun County – Saturday 2/26

No. 3 Gilmer County at No. 2 Wahama – Tuesday 3/1

Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s (at Cabell Midland H.S.) – Tuesday 3/1