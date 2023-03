CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 boys basketball state tournament tips off in the Charleston Coliseum Tuesday.

Below is the schedule of our area teams:

Tuesday, March 14

Game 1 – Class AAAA quarterfinal

#3 Parkersburg South vs. #6 Hedgesville @ 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Class A quarterfinal

#4 Clay-Battelle vs. No. 5 Webster County @ 11:15 a.m.

Game 3 – Class AAAA quarterfinal

#2 George Washington vs. #7 Jefferson @ 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Class AAAA quarterfinal

#1 Morgantown vs. #8 Bridgeport @ 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Class A quarterfinal

#1 James Monroe vs. #8 Cameron @ 7:15 p.m.

Game 6 – Class AAAA quarterfinal

#4 Huntington vs. #5 South Charleston @ 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Game 7 – Class AA quarterfinal

#3 Chapmanville vs. #6 Ravenswood @ 9:30 a.m.

Game 8 – Class A quarterfinal

#3 Tucker County vs. #6 East Hardy @ 11:15 a.m.

Game 9 – Class AA quarterfinal

#2 Bluefield vs. #7 Wheeling Central Catholic @ 1 p.m.

Game 10 – Class AA quarterfinal

#1 Williamstown vs. #8 Trinity @ 5:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Class A quarterfinal

#2 Tug Valley vs. #7 Wahama @ 7:15 p.m.

Game 12 – Class AA quarterfinal

#4 Charleston Catholic vs. #5 South Harrison @ 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Game 13 – Class AAA quarterfinal

#3 Ripley vs. #6 Elkins @ 9:30 a.m.

Game 14 – Class AAAA semifinal

Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner @ 11:15 a.m.

Game 15 – Class AAA quarterfinal

#2 Fairmont Senior vs. #7 North Marion @ 1 p.m.

Game 16 – Class AAA quarterfinal

#1 Shady Spring vs. #8 Hampshire @ 5:30 p.m.

Game 17 – Class AAAA semifinal

Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner @ 7:15 p.m.

Game 18 – Class AAA quarterfinal

#4 Herbert Hoover vs. #5 Scott @ 9 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Game 19 – Class A semifinal

Game 8 winner vs. Game 11 winner @ 9:30 a.m.

Game 20 – Class AA semifinal

Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 winner @ 11:15 a.m.

Game 21 – Class A semifinal

Game 2 winner vs. Game 5 winner @ 1 p.m.

Game 22 – Class AAA semifinal

Game 16 winner vs. Game 18 winner @ 5:30 p.m.

Game 23 – Class AA semifinal

Game 9 winner vs. Game 7 winner @ 7:15 p.m.

Game 24 – Class AAA semifinal

Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner @ 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Game 25 – Class AAAA Championship @ 10 a.m.

Game 26 – Class A Championship @ 12:30 p.m.

Game 27 – Class AA Championship @ 5 p.m.

Game 28 – Class AAA Championship @ 7:30 p.m.