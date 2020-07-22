Braden Zarbnisky signs professional contract with the Phillies

West Virginia baseball standout Braden Zarbnisky is going pro after signing a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Marietta, Georgia native was a force for the Mountaineers in 2020, leading the Big 12 with a .431 batting average and 13 steals. In total, he garnered 28 hits, including three doubles and two triples, while batting in 9 runs before the season ended prematurely in March. He also made four appearances on the mound, striking out 8 batters in 4.2 innings pitched and earning a win in the Mountaineers’ victory over Mercer.
Zarbnisky played four seasons at West Virginia, finishing with a .304 batting average, 145 hits, 55 steals, 49 RBI and a home run, along with a career ERA of 3.58.
