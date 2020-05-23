Breaking: Big 12 sets June 15 return date for college football athletes

(WOWK) — The Big 12 Conference will reportedly allow football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts next month.

The Big 12 Board of Directors on Friday approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary conditioning and workouts starting on June 15.

“Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises,” the conference said in a press release. “Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.”