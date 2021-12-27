Browns frustrated after loss to Packers; Long week ahead to prepare for ’60-minute fight’ against Steelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday spoke to media after a close 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas Day.

“Felt like we had a real good opportunity to come out of there with a win versus a good team and we didn’t come through,” Stefanski said. “We’re frustrated.”

They plan to watch the playback tomorrow and pick it apart but their focus going into the long week ahead is on Pittsburgh.

“Get some guys back hopefully off the COVID list and put a plan together to go find a way to win in Pittsburgh,” he said.

On QB Baker Mayfield’s four interceptions, Stefanski said, “It’s not fun to watch the interceptions reel with the quarterback but you have to learn from it.”

He said at the quarterback position “you get too much credit, you get too much blame,” but says Mayfield will “bounce back and be better for it.”

While Mayfield, Stefanski and other key starters were back on the field, Cleveland’s defense was without many of it’s starters for a 2nd straight game.

“Limiting the points was a big deal,” Stefanski said. “Obviously I think we could’ve played better in the first half, we gave up a couple plays there. In the red zone we can be better… Having said that, second half defense was really good.”

He said the game against Pittsburgh is going to be a “60-minute fight.”

The Browns take on the Steelers in the New Year on January 3 at 8:15 p.m.