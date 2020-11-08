2020 General Election

Browns put Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list

Sports

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list, the team said in a news release on Sunday.

The Browns said they were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. After contact tracing, close contacts were isolated.

“When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority,” the team said.

The team is not permitted to disclose if a player tests positive for the virus.

The Browns had a bye this week. Their next game is against the Texans on Nov. 15.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter