Browns sign George Washington grad Ryan Switzer to practice squad

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Steelers and George Washington grad Ryan Switzer has found a new home.

The Charleston native has signed a deal to join the Browns practice squad. He was released by Pittsburgh during preseason cuts.

This is a video of Switzer holding an autograph session for fans in Hurricane a few years ago, at the time he was a member of the Raiders.

By agreeing to terms with Cleveland, this becomes Switzer’s fourth NFL team.

And now his new team, the Browns, visit the Cowboys on Sunday at 1.

