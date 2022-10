BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – Buffalo hosted Tolsia in Week 8, and this one was all Bison all night.

Buffalo rolled to 28-0 halfway into the second quarter.

Check out highlights above!

Tolsia then finally got on the board after a break away run down the left sideline by Austin Gauze.

But Buffalo rolled again after that score to go into halftime up 48-7.

The Bison win it by 50; 70-20 your final.