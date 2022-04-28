ONA, WV (WOWK) – Some of the best baseball teams in the Mountain State will go head-to-head at Appalachian Power Park Monday and Tuesday for the MSAC Tournament.

Cabell Midland is one of the hotter teams in the area, winning their past six games. The Knights have beaten Spring Valley, Ripley, South Charleston and Saint Albans. They capped off the winning streak by defeating rival Huntington 8-0.

“Confidence is sky high right now,” senior pitcher Logan Lingenfelter said. “We’re all confident in what we got.”

Head Coach Tracy Brumfield said the MSAC Tournament will be a big test to see how the team shapes up.

“If we can make the top for, we try to make it to the top four every year and it’s a big measuring stick if you can come in there and win that,” he said.

They’re playing their best ball right now but it’s what happens at the end of the season that everyone will remember.

“We always like to say you want to win your last game,” catcher Curtis Ball said. “Winning these games and then going forward is big for us.”