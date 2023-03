CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans hosted Cabell Midland for a very competitive Class AAAA, Region IV championship game.

The first quarter ended tied at 13, and it stayed tight until the end, the Knights winning it 61-58.

Cabell Midland punches their ticket back to the state tournament, as the four seed.

