Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Cabell Midland defeats Hurricane, punches ticket to state

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland traveled to face Hurricane for this regional game; winner punches their ticket to state.

The Knights struggled against the Redskins defense in the first half, going into halftime down 32-25. But, the second half was all Cabell Midland.

A few steals by Ethan Taylor, and a HUGE slam dunk by KK Seibert helped seal the win for the Knights.

The final 65-52, Cabell Midland will face 3rd seeded Martinsburg in the quarterfinals on May 7th at 9:30.

Watch highlights above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter