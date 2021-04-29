Cabell Midland defeats Hurricane, punches ticket to state

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland traveled to face Hurricane for this regional game; winner punches their ticket to state.

The Knights struggled against the Redskins defense in the first half, going into halftime down 32-25. But, the second half was all Cabell Midland.

A few steals by Ethan Taylor, and a HUGE slam dunk by KK Seibert helped seal the win for the Knights.

The final 65-52, Cabell Midland will face 3rd seeded Martinsburg in the quarterfinals on May 7th at 9:30.

