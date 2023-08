CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted George Washington for their 2023 season opener.

The Knights went up 22-7 fast, going into halftime with a 28-7 lead.

George Washington found the endzone twice in the second half, but the Knights defend the Castle big, the final 49-21.

Check out highlights above!

Cabell Midland will now travel to Spring Valley next week, while GW hosts the Ashland Tomcats.