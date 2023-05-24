CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted Hurricane for the second game of this regional series.

The Knights took game one after scoring eight runs in the first two innings, the final 9-5.

Cabell Midland got on the board first. Jack Eastone hit it to a gap in centerfield scoring Isaac Pettit from second. Then a hit that bounces over the mound scores another, the Knights up 2-0 after two.

Fourth inning, Hurricane still looking to score. A bunt, and Luke Moore is races from second. A fielding error brings him home. Chase Hager then with a nice hit to score Tyson Skinner and we were tied up at 2.

Midland then responded in the bottom of the frame with a bunt to take a 3-2 lead.

The Knights then scored eight runs in the sixth inning alone to win it 11-6.

Cabell Midland wins Region IV and is headed to next week’s state tournament.