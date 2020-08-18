Cabell Midland football has unfinished business entering 2020

ONA, WV (WOWK) – The Knights were Class AAA runner ups last season, and even though they lost some key pieces, Cabell Midland is focused on taking care of some unfinished business.

Knights head coach Luke Salmons will try and lead Midland back to that state title game this season, and that goal officially kicked off today.

The quarterback battle is still on, but we know midland is a run-first team and have been for a while. This means they will rely strongly on senior Fullback Jakob Caudill who is gaining some serious college interest.

The Knights with all good vibes at practice today and a pair of the squad’s top players say the chance to return and play football again was amazing.

“It felt great like first real practice of the year it was great to just be all back together as a team we still have a long way to go obviously but it just felt great to be back out on the field and work together as a team, our practices are way harder than what it seems like we’re going non stop and just keep going and going and going,” Chandler Schmidt said.

“We’re a pretty young team, but then we do have some older guys, so it’s not going to be an easy process. It’s just the excitement just being around everybody being back on the field feels great,” Jakob Caudill said.

Midland opens the year on the road visiting MSAC rival Riverside on Friday, September 4th.

