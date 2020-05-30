Cabell Midland Girls Basketball staying connected via video drills during COVID-19 pandemic

BARBOURSVILLE, WV. – (WOWK) – For the first time in a longtime Cabell Midland’s KK Potter and Jayda Allie are shooting hoops together.

“Me and Jayda rarely get see each other so its just fun to get back to your teammate that you really care about, Potter said.”

“It feels great because I haven’t seen her in forever, especially when it comes to basketball, I haven’t really played with her in a while so it kind of feels good to get back to it, Allie said.”

But the pair aren’t the only ones putting in the work. Both send short videos of drills for the rest of the team to do every weekday, and then they give the knights the option to take the weekend off

“I just want my teammates to get better like the goal is get our team to win a state championship so I just want my team to get better overall.”

“Definitely better ourselves and they way we play together because if we are bettering ourselves then we are definitely going to come together even better than we did last year and hopefully make our second run at the state title.”

The virtual workouts are connecting the knights and the Midland coaching staff is pleased to see the progress.

“We haven’t really played with the younger girls its just something that we know they are dedicated to the game and the season hasn’t even started yet.”

So I even gave one of the drills a shot —- but it looks like I still need work.

“Not bad, there’s improvement, improvement but not to bad.”

As for how the team plans to build off last-season’s success.

“Last year we definitely made a statement to everyone because everyone was definitely doubting us because were young , but I don’t think being young really maters because we are just going to play every game like its our last game no matter how good our competition is or not were going to go out there and do what we can to win.”

And now the Lady Knights are winning in the off-season together — even though they are all not in one place.

