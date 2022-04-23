CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of Cabell Midland’s star athletes, Chandler Schmidt, committed Friday to play basketball at Navy.

Schmidt was known for his talents both on the football field, and basketball court.

On the court, he had an incredible high school career at Cabell. He broke the record for the most points in program history over his four years there, finishing with 1,898.

Schmidt was also named to the All-State First-Team roster all four years, and was named the MSAC player of the year in his final season.

In the end, he chose to continue on with basketball, and at the Naval Academy.

“I went up there and visited last year and they told me everything, they showed me what I was gonna learn, and the whole experience seems life changing,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt added he chose Navy because he’s planning for his future, and going to the Naval Academy will set him up for success beyond just college.

“Even after you serve, with that on your resume, you can basically get whatever job you want. And being able to serve, and go to a big school, it’s a great accomplishment.”

Also, the assistant coach there is a Cabell Midland grad too, so there is already a connection there.

“My phones been blowin’ up, it’s been goin crazy,” Schmidt said. “Tellin’ me they’re excited for me, and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. Plus like three or four people already said they’re getting season tickets to the games so yeah. It’s just really exciting.”

In the end, Schmidt added, he’s had a dream of playing Division 1 basketball since he was about seven years old. So being able to announce it today is a huge moment that he, and his his family, will never forget.