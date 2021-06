SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A high powered St. Albans squad took on a very strong Cabell Midland, and those Red Dragons made their presence known early.

Jillian Holley hit it huge, clear over the fence; and with a man on first, this was a two-run homer!

Unfortunately for the Red Dragons, those two runs would be their only ones.

Cabell Midland ended up winning this, 3-2, late.

The Knights are headed to the state championship!

