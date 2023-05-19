CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland softball is headed to the 2023 state tournament after beating Ripley 6-2 in game two of regionals.

Ripley took a 2-0 lead early, but the Lady Knights came storming back in the fourth.

Maria Arreola hit a 2 RBI double to tie it up, then Arreola was able to make it home on a fielding error to take the 3-2 lead.

They plated two more in the next inning, and one in the seventh, to win it 6-2.

Cabell Midland rolls to next week’s state tournament – played May 24th and 25th at Little Creek Park.