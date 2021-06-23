Cabell Midland is the softball Class AAA state champion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell Midland Lady Knights are Class AAA softball state champs after taking down St. Albans; the final 3-0.

This one was scoreless until the bottom of the third, and that is when all the runs came for the Knights.

First, Jess Terry with an RBI single, as she hit it to the center outfield, scoring her man on second, Simone Blanks, the Knights up here 1-0.

Then that same inning, Knights with a man on first and second.

Kaitlyn Wallis with the bunt, and she gets out at first but it’s enough for Madison McKaughan to run in it for Midland. Now pushing their lead to 2-0.

And they would score one more to make the final 3-0; winning the Class AAA state title!