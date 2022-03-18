CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 7 seed Cabell Midland took on the No. 2 seed Jefferson for this Class AAAA quarterfinal game.

The Knights started out flat; Jefferson grabbing a 20-12 lead fast.

Jefferson went into halftime on top 34-29.

In the second half, the Knights stole a one point lead.

Chandler Schmidt grabbed a rebound, tossed it down court to his little brother Dominic. Dominic with a no look pass to Tevin Taylor, and Taylor got the easy bucket, 37-36, Cougars called timeout.

Dominic Schmidt had an incredible fourth quarter; he hit three threes in a row and a foul, scoring 10 points in less than two minutes.

End of the fourth, the Knights’ shot is up, Jefferson on the rebound, but Chandler Schmidt stole it back. He scored, and got the foul to tie it at 67 with 2 minutes left.

Jefferson’s Cameron Johnson had back to back layups to go up 73-69 with 17 seconds left.

Chandler Schmidt hit a huge three right before the buzzer; but it wasn’t enough for the win the final 73-72.

“I just really didn’t wanna lose,” said Dominic Schmidt. “I wanted to keep playing for him (Chandler) and keep going but we couldn’t get it done.”

“I was hoping we had a couple more seconds to be able to do something but…we had a great season,” said senior Chandler Schmidt. “I appreciate the whole Cabell Midland community and everything they’ve done. It’s been a great four years but on to college now.”

“We let their pressure get to us late game but that’s just basketball,” said head coach JJ Martin. “These guys are great players and like you said. Just asking Dom what kept him going, he’s playing for his brother… all these guys didn’t want their season to come to an end… or for these four year guys… guys like Chandler that’s had unbelievable careers… to be done playing.. it just shows the will these guys have to win.”

Jefferson rolls on and will face Parkersburg South at 9pm Friday for this semifinal game.