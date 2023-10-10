CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell Midland Knights took on the Applemen of Musselman, winning it 42-14.
The Knights are now 7-0 and tied with Huntington for first place in Class AAA.
Cabell and Huntington go head-to-head on 10/20.
by: Cassidy Wood
