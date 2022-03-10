CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jazmyn Wheeler had one of her best showings of the season Thursday night, scoring 25 points and leading Cabell Midland to a 48-35 win over Capital, setting up a rematch between the Knights and top-seeded Huntington in the Class AAAA semifinals.

Both teams will meet for the fourth time this season. The Highlanders have won each of the previous three meetings.

Cabell Midland’s defense frustrated the Cougars, holding Capital to just two field goals in the first half. The Knights shot nearly 53 percent from the floor.

Tip off for the Class AAAA semifinals is set for 5:30 p.m.