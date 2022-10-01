ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted Oak Hill tonight, the Knights on a three game win streak entering this one.

We picked this one up in the second half, Midland up 21.

You can watch some highlights above!

Midland at the goal line, Ryan Wolfe with the quarterback keeper and he walks into the end zone.

Knights up 27-0 now.

More Midland in the third quarter, Curtis Jones Jr. with the full back dive, shed a tackle and found a hole.

He’s tripped up, and falls just short of the goal line, but it works out in the end. Jones is able to punch it in one play later.

Midland wins this one in a 47-0 shutout.