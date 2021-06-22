Cabell Midland softball defeats Washington in state tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland took down Washington in this Class AAA state tournament match up; the final 1-0.

And the only run of this game came in the second inning.

Midland had Hailey Roe on first, and Olivia Pelfrey gave it a ride into the outfield, which gave Roe time to sprint it in for the score all the way from first.

This gave the Knights a 1-0 lead, and that would end up being the final score.

In the circle, Midland’s Jess Terry had an awesome game, tallying 16 strikeouts.

