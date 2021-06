RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland softball is headed to state after taking down the Vikings in Ripley.

Knights’ Olivia Pelfrey got the first score of the game; with a runner on, she hit a deep ball over the left field fence to score two.

Cabell had control of this one the majority of the time, the final score 13-9.

The Knights win their regional championship and are headed to the state tournament which starts next week!