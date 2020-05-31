Cabell Midland softball standout Rielly Lucas looks forward to playing at Marshall

BARBOURSVILLE, WV. – (WOWK) – Cabell Midland’s Rielly Lucas loves to be on the softball diamond.

“When the season was canceled it was really hard because it was my Junior year and I just committed it was supposed to be my year, and when I found it was going to be canceled I was just I didn’t know what I was going to do, Lucas said.”

After her sophomore year, it was love at first sight after she visited the Marshall softball program.

“After I left I was like I can’t go anywhere else but here, I want to stay here and play. My parents have always supported me and have always came to watch me play and now that I can stay home my next four years, its a big deal.”

The Knights first baseman is known for her powerful presence at the plate — and is always being counted on to produce.

“Whenever I get up to bat. I know that I just have a job and that I have to do the job to help my teammates out weather its hitting a home run or hitting a line drive or moving the runners or anything, I just know that I have a job to do and I have to do it.”

And she’s done it very well — as she had incredible .511 batting average last season to go along with 10 home runs and 43 RBI.

“I just wanted to be more powerful at the plate, hit more home runs, have a higher batting average, slugging percentage, and just make sure I help my team out no matter what.”

And that’s her mission during her final year in high school, and from the moment she puts on Herd uniform.