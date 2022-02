CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The No. 8 ranked Capital girls hosted No. 4 Cabell Midland for their last regular season home game; and this was a one point game almost all night.

The Lady Knights won it in the end, the final 44-43.

Cougars’ Kyra Brown had an incredible game, and so did Talayah Boxley. You can watch some of their highlights above!

Capital will host St. Albans next, on Thursday night for the MSAC play-in game.