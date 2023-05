CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ripley hosted Cabell Midland for game one of the regional best-of-three series.

The Lady Knights had a huge third inning, going up 6-0.

Ripley fought back hard, cutting their lead to two.

But it was just too big of a deficit for the Vikings to overcome.

The final 7-4, Cabell Midland.

Game two is Thursday night at Cabell Midland – if the Knights win again, they win the region and punch their ticket to the 2023 softball state tournament.