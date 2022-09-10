CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital hosted Cabell Midland at Laidley Field; the Cougars still looking for their first win, the Knights coming off of a second week bye.

We caught this one in the first quarter, Midland up 14-0.

Midland driving again, Ryan Wolfe finds Alex Smith in open space, Smith able to dodge defenders and land inside the 30.

The next play, 23 gets 20 yards rushing and the touchdown to make it 21-0, Cabell Midland.

Still in the first, the Knights strong on both sides of the ball, a big sack by Isaiah Hagley.

The Knights back on offense, Ryan Wolfe with a pass to Michael Lunsford, he gets the first down; Wolfe then ran it in on next play to make it 28-0.

They kept it rolling all game, shutting out Capital 49-0.