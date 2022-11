ONA, WV (WOWK) – An emotional game for Cabell Midland playing one day after their teammate Caige Rider was killed during an incident on I-64. The Knights defeated Riverside 42-14.

Ryan Wolfe scored a long touchdown run, throwing up a 35 gesture. 35 was Rider’s number.

Cabell Midland’s win all but ensures a playoff appearance for the Knights.