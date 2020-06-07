Cabell Midland’s Autumn Lewis preps for Senior season and next level

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Cabell Midland’s Autumn Lewis is coming off an incredible junior season. The Knights Shooting Guard averaged 12.5 points and 8 rebounds a game. Her efforts help led the scarlet and silver back to the postseason for the first time since 2014, and now she has big plans for her final year in a Knights uniform.

Some players come to show up. Cabell Midland’s Autumn Lewis comes to deliver.

Lewis will likely be the only senior on Midland’s roster this year, but she is not worried, as the Knights are loaded with young talent.

“I know they are good because I know some of them, and I know they have been training for years and years and are just getting better and better, Lewis said.”

The Ona resident is spending her final high school off-season practicing with area hoops trainer Jim Clayton.

“I’m learning all kinds of different things, I am getting my shot down better. Sometimes I would twist my shot in word when I shot, and he got me, like, to get it straighter, and that fixed my shot a lot.”

But her smooth shooting isn’t the only area of her game seeing improvement.

“I’m getting more of these different moves, like, the fake to go right and fake to go left. I hadn’t really used that till now, and now I can probably do it in a game.”

Currently, lewis has two offers to play at the next level — one at West Virginia Tech and the other at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, and Clayton says she is the total package.

“When you get a player that can do everything- that is a coach’s dream. There are not a lot of players that fall into that category, and she is one of them.”

Motivated and more focused than ever – the knight’s star wants to help midland make history and become the first AAAA school to win a state title.

“When I’m on the court, I’m not thinking about anything else but basketball. I’m, like, in my own place, and it makes me feel good.”

There is a very good chance more college offers will continue to roll in for Lewis. Her biggest dream is not just to play at the next level, but also to one day play in the WNBA and we wish her the best of luck in getting there.