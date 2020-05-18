Cabell Midland’s Hazley Matthews Ready to take on local high school basketball world

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – You don’t have to go far to find some of the Mountain State’s most talented girl’s basketball players. Hazley Matthews is a name you may have never heard of, but the Cabell Midland rising sophomore is confident you’ll know exactly who she is when the season rolls around.

Hazley Matthews is hard at work, trying to make a very talented Cabell Midland Girls Basketball team even better

“I feel like my game can help everybody and maybe be a leader and just feel like we will all work together and that’s what I hope for.” We all kind of have the same mindset, we all love each other, we’re family so I think I will fit in well, Matthews said.”

The Huntington native was unable to play for the Knights due to a West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission transfer rule that forced her to sit — but she will be playing in the castle this coming season.

“I want to work hard to earn my spot, not just come in and take somebody’s spot but I want to earn it.”

The Grace Christian transfer played in 5 games for the Soldiers last year and scored nearly 17 points per contest, and one of her trainers believes she can be even better moving forward.

“She’s got an eye for the game. She’s got a great handle, can get downhill real fast so from a defensive perspective it’s going to be hard to guard, I think she is going to be somebody to watch in the near future, said Elias Beacom.”

“I want to be the best out there, I want my name out there, I want to go places and that’s what I am determined to do. “I want to go to a D1 college and hopefully if I succeed in college I want to go overseas in college or the WNBA.”

The rising sophomore was supposed to practice with NBA trainers in Italy this summer – part of Team USA’s Basketball squad in Italy —but COVID-10 shut that down — so she plans to play for the team in 2021.

“The sky is the limit for her, going to a foreign country and doing something like that is a big step, it’s a great opportunity for her and I think she would deserve it.”

