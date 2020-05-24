Cabell Midland’s JJ Roberts holds drive-thru graduation ceremony

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The last time we caught up with Cabell Midland’s JJ Roberts, — the Knights Quarterback was working out at home with his trainer — today the Wake Forest commit is now a high school graduate, but his ceremony nothing like what you would expect.

While there was no aisle to walk down and no cap and gown to put on…Roberts held a graduation party at Christ Temple Church in Huntington — drive-thru style.

Family, friends, teammates, and coaches all stopped by to wish the soon to be Deamon Deacon Defensive Back — plenty of luck at the next level.

As a senior, the Midand standout led the Knights to a 13-1 record and state championship berth this past season.

While it was not a typical graduation ceremony —- Roberts says its one he will never forget

Due to the virus, midland’s graduation was moved to June 26th and Roberts tells the 13 sportszone he plans to be at the main ceremony if he is still in town.