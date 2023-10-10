CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital and Riverside went head-to-head in this week seven matchup.
The Cougars coming away with the close 27-23 win.
Capital is now 2-4, Riverside 1-5.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital and Riverside went head-to-head in this week seven matchup.
The Cougars coming away with the close 27-23 win.
Capital is now 2-4, Riverside 1-5.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now