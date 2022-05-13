CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital hosted South Charleston for this sectional playoff game.

We caught it in the top of the second, 1-0 Cougars.

SC had runners on second and third, Alexander Parsons lined one to right field. Capital’s Jalen Symms went for the diving catch, he thought it was an out, but the umps said otherwise. Two Black Eagles made it across home plate to take the 2-1 lead.

Same frame, same score.

Symms flys one to right field, he booked it the whole time and made it all the way to third. Next at bat was Cameron Kirsch, he hit it up the middle just off the pitcher’s glove to score Symms, tying the game at two.

Capital eventually broke it open though, winning it by ten runs, the final 13-3.

The Cougars will now face St. Albans for the sectional semifinal game Friday night; winner rolls onto the championship against George Washington.