Capital City Striders host All-Corners Meet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Capital City striders are still alive and well. But who are they?

It was once a group made up of 200 kids who enjoyed track and field.

Throughout the years the club has shrunk and now is made up of about 75 to 100 athletes.

The striders back out at Laidley field this morning in Charleston.

Winners train, losers complain, enough said

The club hosted an All-Corners Meet. With more than dozen different events.

From the 50 meter to shot put and discus, the All Corners Meet did not disappoint.

We spoke with Striders Head Coach Chip Ferrell who says the kids really enjoy staying active and staying fit.

