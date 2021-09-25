Capital drops halftime lead to No. 1 ranked Huntington

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s week five of the high school football season, and Capital hosted the number one ranked squad Huntington; ultimately losing this one 30-7.

But the Cougars went into halftime up 7-3.

That score changed fast though, as Huntington came out and opened the second half with a big touchdown run.

Then Highlanders’ running back Curtis Jones found the endzone after a two play drive to push their lead to 16-7.

Huntington opened it up after that, the final 30-7, and stay undefeated.