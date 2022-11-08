CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football’s defense had yet another incredible showing in Norfolk over the weekend.

ODU could only convert two of their 14 third downs, and finished with just 11 rushing yards.

The Herd also forced three fumbles, and a pick.

One of those three forced fumbles was caused by a local athlete, Capital High grad Kerion Martin.

The redshirt sophomore has improved a lot over the past two years with Marshall, and as a result, his role with the Herd is getting bigger.

Martin started on special teams in 2020, and now, he’s playing almost every defensive snap at safety.

He says it feels really good to see that hard work paying off.

“It’s a great blessing, because I’m from right up the road in Charleston,” said Martin. “Not too many guys from where I’m from get this opportunity. So I’m glad that I’m able to flourish in the opportunities that I was handed in the past game. You know I’ve dealt with some injuries in the past, was able to battle back from those. Then to go from a special teams guy, to one of the main contributors, that’s a blessing. To just be here, in this spot, with these guys around me.”

Up next: Marshall hosts App State at 3:30 for the 75 game.

We have head coach Charles Huff’s full press conference here, where he wraps up the ODU talk, and discusses the importance of this weekend’s home game.

We’ll have more on what activities will be going on to honor those lives lost in the Marshall plane crash, plus a game preview, throughout the rest of this week.