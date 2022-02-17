CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The players on the court know how big Saturday’s matchup between George Washington and Capital will be.

It’s not just for the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship, it’s for bragging rights; who’s the best team in the conference and who’s the best team in Charleston.

“It should be a good game,” Capital Head Coach Matt Greene said. “Both of them have been tough-fought games up here and up at GW so we’re preparing those last few days to get ready to go and see what we can do on Saturday.”

Just three points were the difference in the Cougars’ two losses to the Patriots earlier this season. Capital is training hard for another crack at GW and senior guard Anthony Hersh is using those two losses as fuel.

“Me personally, I’m motivated a lot,” Hersh said. “I believe my team is too so hopefully we come out Saturday and get the [win.]”

The two rivals clash for the second time in one week Saturday night in South Charleston. Greene doesn’t have to try hard to motivate his players.

“You’re playing for a championship one, so everyone’s excited about that,” he said. “You’ve got an opportunity to cut a net and win a championship. That’s something they can’t take away from you. Playing an inner-city rival like GW is a big deal and just having played them recently and then the games we’ve had with them this year just only adds to the excitement.”

GW and Capital tip off at the South Charleston Community Center Saturday at 8 p.m. Huntington will face Parkersburg for the girls title at 6 p.m.

