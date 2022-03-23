CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital High hosted South Charleston for their opening night Tuesday; this was also head coach Steven Lewis’s debut as coach of the Cougars.

South Charleston got an early lead, going up 2-0 at the bottom of the fourth.

Capital’s Alex Brogan hit it center to break the Cougars’ drought, scoring Garrett Stuck.

Capital rolled after that, scoring five more to win it 6-2.

Up next – South Charleston will host Riverside Wednesday, Capital will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday.