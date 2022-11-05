CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A rivalry game to end the regular season, Capital ends their year on a high note with a 62-22 win over South Charleston.
The Cougars end their season with a 3-7 record. South Charleston ends their season with a 1-9 record.
by: Zach Gilleland
