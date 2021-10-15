All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Capital soccer takes down Ripley by three goals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital hosted Ripley tonight; and the Cougars dominated this one the final 4-1.

We caught this one in the first half, still no score; Cougars’ Isaac Risk got the cross goal pass and found the back of the net in the upper right corner for the first score of the game to make it 1-NIL, Capital.

Ripley ball, there was a kick to center, the defense was there, but in flew Noah Kessell to score the first one for the Vikings.

That score tied it at one.

Then a Cougar kick hit a Ripley player, ricocheted off, and Capital’s Jack Bailey ran up, got a foot on it; and scored to push the Cougars back in the lead.

Capital rolled on to win this 4-1.

