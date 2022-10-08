CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County matchup, Capital hosting Riverside at Laidley Field.

This one went scoreless in the first quarter.

Riverside with the ball, not for long though as Capital’s Tanner Burnette anticipates the pass and runs it back deep into Warriors’ territory, and that would turn into gold!

Za’Shawn Davis walks into the endzone for the first score of the game, 7-0 Cougars.

Capital playing some solid defense too, Reed Marsico split two tacklers, but Cavon Tyler comes flying in and lays the hit on the Warrior running back.

Second quarter, Capital quarterback Jake Walker fakes the hand off, throws to big ‘ol #13, he runs through a couple Warriors for the touchdown. Capital up now 14-0.

Riverside managed a score late, but Capital would win this one the final 26-6.