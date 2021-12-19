All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry (7) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen, left, watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NBA announced on Sunday the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks is postponed after a COVID outbreak among the team.

Here’s a list of Cavaliers in health and safety protocols:

  • C Jarrett Allen
  • F Lamar Stevens
  • F Dylan Windler
  • G Denzel Valentine
  • G RJ Nembhard
  • FG Isaac Okoro
  • C Evan Mobley

The game was scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The team struggled to have the league’s minimum eight players available to play now that five players have test positive Sunday morning.

Forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and was out for the game at Milwaukee.

There is no word yet on the rescheduled date.

