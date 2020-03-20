CBS is bringing back March Madness with classic games this weekend!

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remember those epic games that we all cherish? CBS has put together 12 solid hours of classic basketball that will be coming to your TV this weekend. Games have been condensed down to two hours each. Enjoy!

Saturday, March 21:

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1982 UNC vs. Georgetown12:00n-2:00pm EDT

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1983 NC State vs. Houston2:00-4:00pm EDT

NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: 1992 Duke vs. Kentucky4:00-6:00pm EDT

Sunday, March 22:

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2008 Memphis vs. Kansas12:00n-2:00pm EDT

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2019 Texas Tech vs. Virginia2:00-4:00pm EDT

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2016 Villanova vs. UNC4:00-6:00pm EDT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events